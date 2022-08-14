5 Credit Cards that can Make Shopping More Rewarding this Independence Day

With the calendar hitting the month of August, e-commerce platforms are gearing up to offer some of the most lucrative deals of the year. To mark Independence Day, many platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, have come up with big festive discounts. This will follow the Diwali season which also attracts handsome discounts from the e-commerce giants. In a nutshell, the time to go on an online shopping spree is here.

To make the most out of these festive discounts, there are financial institutions such as Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, among others, that issue cards specially made for online shopping. These credit cards offer maximum cashback and discounts. Furthermore, depending on the seller, some cards also attract additional rewards and gifts.

In this article, we will tell you about five such cards that you may consider getting to prevent your shopping from burning a big hole in your pocket:

SBI Simply CLICK Credit Card

The SBI Simply CLICK credit card, partners with platforms such as Amazon, BookMyShow, Lenskart, and Cleartrip, and offers major cashback and rewards. An annual fee of Rs 499 is charged from the holder, which can be waived off if the holder spends more than one lakh in a year.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

A lifetime free card, the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card offers a five percent cashback for prime members, three percent cashback to non-prime members, and two percent cashback for more than 100 Amazon partner merchants. The rewards earned through the card have no expiry date.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

The credit card offers a five percent cashback on every transaction made on Flipkart and Myntra. Four percent cashback is offered for other merchants. The annual fee for the card is Rs 500. The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, in addition, comes with benefits worth Rs 1,000 upon activation.

HDFC Millenia Credit Card

The HDFC Millenia Credit Card offers five percent cashback while shopping on platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart. The card also offers gift vouchers of Rs 1,000 if the holder spends Rs 1 lakh or above. The annual fee for this credit card stands at Rs 1,000. As a welcome benefit, the holder gets 1000 cash points upon activation.

HSBC Cashback Credit Card

The credit card offers a five percent discount on Amazon on expenditure of more than Rs 1,000, with the maximum discount limit of Rs 250. As welcome benefits, the cardholder gets an Amazon voucher worth Rs 500, Ajio vouchers worth Rs 3,000, and Myntra vouchers worth Rs 1,500.

This list was curated by Moneycontrol.com

