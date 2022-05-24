Bank FD: HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs SBI; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Banks have raised their interest rates in the past few months as part of efforts to control inflation and make up for the higher cost of funds. Recently, several banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda, among others, raised their interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Here’s the comparison of the current FD rates offered by three large banks HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

HDFC Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent

ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

91 days to 184 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

185 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent

290 days to less than a year: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

2 Years 1 Day to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent

SBI’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 45 days: For General Public – 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.40 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public – 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.40 per cent

180 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public – 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.70 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public – 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.95 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.30 per cent.

