Bank FD: PNB vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

FD interest rates: As the interest rate hike cycle is on with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising the repo twice within a month to control inflation, banks are also increasing their interest offerings on deposits and loans. Several banks have increased their interest rates, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank, in the past days.

ICICI Bank has an interest rate range of 2.75-6.50 per cent on fixed deposits, depending upon the tenure and age of the depositors. HDFC Bank is also offering the same interest rates in its term deposits. However, Punjab National Bank is giving returns in the range of 3-6 per cent. Here’s the full comparison of FD interest rates of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank:

ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent.

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.

PNB’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.70 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.70 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

1111 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee last week unanimously decided to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent with the focus on withdrawal of accommodation. It has prompted the lenders to hike interest rates on loans. According to the latest official data, retail inflation slightly eased to 7.04 per cent in May.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.