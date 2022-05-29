Bank FD: PNB vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is entering a tight monetary policy regime to control high inflation and raising its key policy rates, banks are also following the suit. Several lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank, have recently increased their interest rates for both deposits as well as loans. Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three large banks HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Punjab National Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent.

ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

91 days to 184 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

185 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent

290 days to less than a year: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

2 Years 1 Day to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.

