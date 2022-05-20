Bank FD: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Compared; See More

Bank Fixed Deposits: Banks across India have been hiking their interest rates on loans and deposits ever since the Reserve Bank of India increased its repo rates in an off-cycle Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting earlier this month. Accordingly, the interest rates on Bank fixed deposits have also increased for most banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India. Bank FD is popular among those individuals who do not want to invest in risky assets and want a safe and secure return for their investments. FDs offer a stable and guaranteed rate of return.

Here are some of the latest FD rates by private and public sector bank so that you can compare and choose.

HDFC Bank Latest FD Interest Rates for Deposits Below Rs 2 crore

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent

SBI Latest FD Rates for Bulk Deposits of Rs 2 Crore and Above

7 days to 45 days: Old Rates For General Public – 3.00 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 3.00 per cent

46 days to 179 days: Old Rates For General Public – 3.00 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 3.50 per cent

180 days to 210 days: Old Rates For General Public – 3.10 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 3.50 per cent

211 days to less than 1 year: Old Rates For General Public – 3.30 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 3.75 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: Old Rates For General Public – 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 4.00 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: Old Rates For General Public – 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 4.25 per cent

2 years to less than 5 years: Old Rates For General Public – 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 4.50 per cent

5 years and up to 10 years: Old Rates For General Public – 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public – 4.50 per cent

Axis Bank Latest FD Rates for Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore

7 days to 14 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.