Bank FD: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs PNB; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Bank FD: At a time when central banks around the world, including India, are following tight monetary policy to control Inflation, commercial banks are also raising their interest rates on loans and deposits. As part of this, several banks, including PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI, recently revised their interest rates. The RBI in June hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points, the second hike after a 40-basis point increase in May.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

State Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 45 days: For General Public – 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.40 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public – 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.40 per cent

180 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent

211 days to less than 1 years: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public – 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.95 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.30 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 6 months: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.

PNB’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

1111 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here