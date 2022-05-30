Bank FD: This Small Finance Bank Offers 7.80% Interest on Fixed Deposits; Check Details

Jana Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Hike: Small finance bank Small finance bank Jana Small Finance Bank has also hiked its fixed deposit interest rates at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has in an off cycle Monetary Policy Committee meeting increased the repo rates by 40 basis points or 0.40 per cent. Aimed at taming inflation, the move gave a cue to banks and NBFCs to increase their interest rates on all loans and deposits, including FDs. Following the RBI’s decision, Jana Small Finance Bank FD interest rate hike was also implemented.

After the Jana Small Finance Bank FD rate hike, the new rates of interest at the small finance bank has become one of the highest returning. Jana Small Finance Bank FD interest rate is fixed at 7.80 per cent for tenures between three years to five years to senior citizens. It is one of the leading small finance banks to offer such high FD interest rates. The new Jana Small Finance Bank FD interest rates have come into effect a day after the RBI held its MPC meet, that is on May 5. The RBI’s next meeting is scheduled between June 6 and June 8, when another repo rate hike is anticipated by experts.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the ICICI Bank from May 5, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.80 per cent

15 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.80 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.55 per cent

91 days to 180 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.30 per cent

181 days to 364 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.30 per cent

1 Year (365 days): For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent

1 Year and above to 2 Years: For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent

2 Years and Above to Less than 3 Years: For General Public – 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.55 per cent

3 Years and Above to Less than 5 Years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.80 per cent

5 years (1825 Days): For General Public – 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.55 per cent

5 Years and Above to 10 Years: For General Public – 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.80 per cent

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (Jana Small Finance Bank) is one of the leading Small Finance Banks of India in terms of assets under management and deposit size as at March 31, 2020, according to the website.. Jana Small Finance Bank has the second most geographically diversified portfolio with a pan-India presence among all Small Finance Banks in India as at March 31, 2020, as per its website. As at February 28, 2021, Jana Small Finance Bank had 611 Branches, including 166 Branches in Unbanked Rural Centres, and 134 ATMs located in 229 districts in 19 states and three union territories.

