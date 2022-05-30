Bank FD: This Small Finance Bank Offers 7.80% Interest on Fixed Deposits; Check Details

15 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.80 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.55 per cent
91 days to 180 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.30 per cent
181 days to 364 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.30 per cent
1 Year (365 days): For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent
1 Year and above to 2 Years: For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent
2 Years and Above to Less than 3 Years: For General Public – 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.55 per cent
3 Years and Above to Less than 5 Years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.80 per cent
5 years (1825 Days): For General Public – 6.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.55 per cent
5 Years and Above to 10 Years: For General Public – 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.80 per cent
Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (Jana Small Finance Bank) is one of the leading Small Finance Banks of India in terms of assets under management and deposit size as at March 31, 2020, according to the website.. Jana Small Finance Bank has the second most geographically diversified portfolio with a pan-India presence among all Small Finance Banks in India as at March 31, 2020, as per its website. As at February 28, 2021, Jana Small Finance Bank had 611 Branches, including 166 Branches in Unbanked Rural Centres, and 134 ATMs located in 229 districts in 19 states and three union territories.
