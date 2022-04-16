Bank FDs: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Hike FD Interest Rates; Know Details

Bank Fixed Deposits: Several banks, in both private and public sectors, have been hiking their fixed deposit interest rates for quite some time now. Recently, private sector banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have hiked their interest rates on fixed deposits of various tenures and across different amounts of deposits. Fixed Deposit schemes have been the most preferred form of investment for Indian investors. FDs offer a stable and guaranteed rate of return.

Here, we list some of the banks that have hiked their fixed deposit interest rates recently, so that you can compare and invest in them.

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Rates (For Deposits Above Rs 2 Crore)

7 days to 14 days: 3.05 per cent for General Public; 3.05 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 3.05 per cent for General Public; 3.05 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.2 per cent for General Public; 3.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 3.2 per cent for General Public; 3.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 3.35 per cent for General Public; 3.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 4 per cent for General Public; 4 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 4 per cent for General Public; 4 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 4 per cent for General Public; 4 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 4.25 per cent for General Public; 4.5 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 4.25 per cent for General Public; 4.5 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 4.25 per cent for General Public; 4.5 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 4.45per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 4.55 per cent for General Public; 5.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 4.55 per cent for General Public; 5.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 5.3 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 5.4 per cent for Senior Citizens

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates (For deposits below Rs 2 crore)

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.35 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit Rates (For deposits below Rs 2 crore)

7 days to 14 days - For General Public: 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.00 per cent

15 days to 30 days - For General Public: 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.00 per cent

31 days to 45 days - For General Public: 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.25 per cent

46 days to 90 days - For General Public: 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.25 per cent

91 days to 120 days - For General Public: 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.50 per cent

121 days to 179 days - For General Public: 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4 per cent

180 days - For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent

181 days to 269 days - For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent

270 days - For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent

271 days to 363 days - For General Public: 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5 per cent

364 days - For General Public: 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.25 per cent

365 days to 389 days - For General Public: 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.60 per cent

390 days (12 months 25 days)- For General Public: 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.70 per cent

391 days to less than 23 months - For General Public: 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.70 per cent

23 months - For General Public: 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.75 per cent

23 months 1 days to less than 2 years - For General Public: 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.75 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years - For General Public: 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.80 per cent

3 years and above but less than 4 years - For General Public: 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.95 per cent

4 years and above but less than 5 years - For General Public: 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6 per cent

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years - For Public: 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.10 per cent

