Bank FDs: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Here; See Details

Bank Fixed Deposits: In India, fixed deposits or FD at banks are a popular method of small investments for the middle class citizen. Bank FD is also popular among senior citizens and those individuals who do not want to invest in risky assets and want a safe and secure return for their investments. FDs offer a stable and guaranteed rate of return. Recently, private and public sector banks, including HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and others have increased their FD interest rates for various amounts of deposits.

Here are some of the latest FD rates by private and public sector bank so that you can compare and choose.

State Bank of India

SBI has hiked its FD interest rates from march 10, 2022 on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank FD interest rates have also been hiked for deposits below Rs 2 crore, effective from April 6 onwards.

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.35 per cent

ICICI Bank

Those who are looking to invest a bigger amount of money must note that ICICI Bank FD interest rates have been increased for deposits above Rs 2 crore and below Rs 5 crore, effective from April 28 onwards.

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.60 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.60 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.80 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.80 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.35 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.35 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.45 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.80 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.80 per cent

