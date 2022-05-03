Bank FDs: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Here; See Details

Bank Fixed Deposits: In India, fixed deposits or FD at banks are a popular method of small investments for the middle class citizen. Bank FD is also popular among senior citizens and those individuals who do not want to invest in risky assets and want a safe and secure return for their investments. FDs offer a stable and guaranteed rate of return. Recently, private and public sector banks, including HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and others have increased their FD interest rates for various amounts of deposits.
Here are some of the latest FD rates by private and public sector bank so that you can compare and choose.
State Bank of India
SBI has hiked its FD interest rates from march 10, 2022 on deposits below Rs 2 crore.
7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent
6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
1 year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank FD interest rates have also been hiked for deposits below Rs 2 crore, effective from April 6 onwards.
7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent
6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
1 year: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent
1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.35 per cent
ICICI Bank
Those who are looking to invest a bigger amount of money must note that ICICI Bank FD interest rates have been increased for deposits above Rs 2 crore and below Rs 5 crore, effective from April 28 onwards.
7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.50 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.50 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.75 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.75 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent
121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent
151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent
185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.60 per cent
211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.60 per cent
271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.80 per cent
290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.80 per cent
1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.35 per cent
390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.35 per cent
15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.45 per cent
18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.60 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.80 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.80 per cent
