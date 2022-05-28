Bank Fixed Deposit: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates Compared

HDFC Bank Latest FD Interest Rates for Deposits Below Rs 2 crore
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.90 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
1 year: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent
1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent
IDFC First Bank Latest FD Interest Rates for Deposits Below Rs 2 crore
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
91 days to 180 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
181 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent
1 year-2 years: For General Public – 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent
2 years 1 day-3 years: For General Public – 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent
3 years 1 day-5 years: For General Public – 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.75 per cent
5 years 1 day-10 years: For General Public – 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent
ICICI Bank Latest FD Interest Rates for Deposits Between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 Crore
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.40 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.70 per cent
290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.70 per cent
1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.95 per cent
390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.95 per cent
15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.