Bank Fixed Deposits: These Banks Hiked FD Interest Rates Recently; Check Latest Rates

Bank FD Rates: Several Banks have over the past two weeks increased their fixed deposit interest rates across tenures and on different amounts of deposits. This is a contagion effect of the Reserve Bank of India raising its repo rates by 50 basis points during their bi monthly monetary policy committee meet earlier this month, to tame rising inflation across the country. Several public and private sector bank fixed deposit interest rates have been hiked following this. For example, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of India FD rates have been increased over the past two weeks. HDFC Bank FD interest rates have been increased twice within a week. Some of them are mentioned here.

Bank of India fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 23

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent

15 days to 30 days: For General Public – 2.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent

31 days to 45 days: For General Public – 2.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 3.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent

180 days to 269 days: For General Public – 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.85 per cent

270 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.85 per cent

1 year to 443 days: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent

444 days: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

445 days to less than 2 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent

3 years to less than 5 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

5 years to less than 8 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

8 years and up to 10 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent.

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 22:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.

HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 17

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent

