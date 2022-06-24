Bank Fixed Deposits: These Banks Hiked FD Interest Rates Recently; Check Latest Rates

Bank FD Rates: Several Banks have over the past two weeks increased their fixed deposit interest rates across tenures and on different amounts of deposits. This is a contagion effect of the Reserve Bank of India raising its repo rates by 50 basis points during their bi monthly monetary policy committee meet earlier this month, to tame rising inflation across the country. Several public and private sector bank fixed deposit interest rates have been hiked following this. For example, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of India FD rates have been increased over the past two weeks. HDFC Bank FD interest rates have been increased twice within a week. Some of them are mentioned here.
Bank of India fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 23
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent
15 days to 30 days: For General Public – 2.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent
31 days to 45 days: For General Public – 2.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent
91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 3.85 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.35 per cent
180 days to 269 days: For General Public – 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.85 per cent
270 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.85 per cent
1 year to 443 days: For General Public – 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.80 per cent
444 days: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent
445 days to less than 2 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent
2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public – 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.90 per cent
3 years to less than 5 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
5 years to less than 8 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
8 years and up to 10 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent.
ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 22:
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent
211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent
271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent
290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent
1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.
HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 17
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent
1 year: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent
