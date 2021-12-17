Bank of Maharashtra RuPay Credit Card Launched. Fuel Waivers, Insurance, Offers you'll Get

Bank Of Maharashtra (BoM) has launched its first contactless credit card in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and home-grown payment platform RuPay. The contactless credit card is loaded with a wide range of benefits. The nationalised bank is offering lucrative deals and safety nets that will cater to the needs of the customers and will safeguard them from frauds and unauthorised transactions.

With the BoM Platinum Contactless Credit Card, the bank wants to take a step further into the new age banking convenience and provide its customers an enhanced digital experience. “Bank of Maharashtra is launching RuPay platinum credit card with NPCI on the RuPay network. We envisage to fulfil the ever-evolving customer needs by exploring new avenues while adding to our customer delight,” A.S. Rajeev, MD and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, said in a press release.

Here are the benefits that the Bank of Maharashtra is offering with the BoM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card:

As part of the welcome benefit, users of the contactless credit card will get 100 reward points on their first expenditure of Rs 1,000 or more. There on, the customers will receive one reward point for every transaction of Rs 100.

For the first year of being the BoM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit cardholder, the customers will be entitled to a complimentary annual membership for that year. Subsequently, an annual membership fee will be charged. However, customers whose retail spend crosses Rs 30,000 annually, their membership fee will be waived off.

The contactless credit card comes with a card liability cover. Card liability cover provides security to the customer in instances of an unauthorised transaction. In addition, protection against card counterfeiting, card skimming, and online fraud will also be provided to the customers.

The BoM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Cardholders can also avail a fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs 200 for fuel transactions worth between Rs 500 and Rs 4,000 across all stations in the country.

The customers who possess the platinum contactless cardholder will also get access to domestic airport lounges.

The bank has also developed a credit card self-care portal. Apart from various applications of the platform, one of the applications pertains to converting transactions into EMIs. The credit card holders can convert all their transactions of Rs 5000 and above into easy EMIs with a tenure of their choice.

