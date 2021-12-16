Central Govt Employees Salary to Increase Soon: Another DA Hike on Cards, Know Details

There is a ray of hope on the DA arrears of the employees stuck for 18 months. The Centre is likely to increase the DA by 3 percent under the 7th Pay Commission.

The Union government might give the much-awaited good news to central employees before the new year or in the first month of 2022. The Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance by 3 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission. Giving relief to 33 lakh central employees, the Narendra Modi government had earlier allowed 31 percent Dearness Allowance (DA). In July this year, the government had increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. Later in October, the rate of allowance was further increased by 3 per cent.

Now, there is a ray of hope on the DA arrears of central government employees. According to Money Control Hindi which cited various media reports, the cabinet council has made a demand that while restoring DA, there should be a one-time settlement of DA arrears, which are stuck for 18 months. It is expected that the issue will be discussed with the cabinet secretary this month.

The finance ministry had stopped the DA hike in May 2020 due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, and the halt was prevalent till June 30, 2021.

The final decision on DA arrears is in the hands of PM Modi. If the Prime Minister gives a green signal to it, the central employees along with over 65 lakh pensioners will further enjoy the linked benefits. The Indian Pensioners’ Forum or Bharatiya Pensioners Manch (BMS) has also appealed to PM Modi to clear the arrears of dearness allowance and dearness relief of central employees and pensioners.

The DA/DR is paid to the employees and pensioners to compensate for the living expenses.

