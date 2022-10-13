e-Passbook facility for PPF, SSY, Other Small Savings Schemes; What Account Holders Should Know

e-Passbook facility for PPF, Sukanya Samridhi: Now customers of Post Office Small Savings Schemes will be able to access their account information from anywhere, even without access to net banking or mobile banking. “The competent authority has decided to introduce an e-Passbook facility w.e.f. 12.10.2022 in order to provide simplified and enhanced digital facilities to National (Small) Savings Schemes account holders,” stated the Department of Posts via a notification on October 12, 2022.

An account holder can use the registered mobile phone to access the e-Passbook feature. The service is available free of cost, stated the Department of Posts.

With the introduction of the facility, Post Office Small Savings customers will be able to access the account details anytime, anywhere and without the need of having Net Banking or Mobile Banking access. e-Passbook facility can be accessed by an account holder through the registered mobile number. The service will be available free of cost, the notification said.

Facilities available under e-Passbook:

Balance inquiry: The user can view the balance of every National Savings Scheme account using this option.

Mini statement: Mini statements will be made initially available for Po Savings Accounts (POSA), Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts (SSA), and Public Provident Fund Accounts (PPF), and will then gradually be made available for other schemes. The most recent 10 transactions will be shown, and a small statement in PDF format can be downloaded.

Full Statement: The complete statement will be made available gradually.

The customer can create an account statement for a defined time frame.

How to check the balance of PPF, Sukanya Samridhi account

-Click on the e-Passbook link provided on www.indiapost.gov.in or www.ippbonline.com.

-Enter mobile number and CAPTCHA > Login > Enter OTP > Submit

– Select e-Passbook

-Select Scheme Type, Enter an account number, registered mobile number, and CAPTCHA > Continue > Enter OTP > Verify

-Select option

(a) Balance Enquiry

(b) Mini Statement

(c) Full Statement

Balance or Mini Statement or Full statement will be displayed based on the service chosen by the customer. Mini Statement and Full statement can also be downloaded if required.

lf the entered mobile number is not linked with the account, the system will throw an appropriate error message. ln such cases account holders are requested to link their mobile numbers to their accounts by visiting the post office where the account stands.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here