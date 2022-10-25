Get the Gift of Good Health for Yourself and Your Family, this Diwali

Festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together. A time to celebrate each other and spread happiness. Diwali brings with it, infectious energy and generosity. We light our homes; buy gifts for our loved ones and shower them with all the love & affection we can muster. We endeavor to give our loved ones the best of everything, whether it is a gesture of practical worth or a gift that not only looks out for today but also safeguards their future. Health is the most important aspect of one’s life, and a thoughtful gift that showcases genuine intent toward safeguarding your family’s health would be by securing it. So, what can be a better way to celebrate Diwali than to give yourself and your loved ones the gift of good health?

Get a Comprehensive Health Insurance policy that would ensure access to quality healthcare in your time of need, and live worry-free while you enjoy every moment of this festival season.

Here’s Why You Should Get Health Insurance this Diwali

Diwali is a festival of lights and prosperity, but every year the country is engulfed in a dense cloud of smog and noise pollution during the season that has an adverse impact on the environment as well as poses a health risk to the population. According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality index of Delhi has worsened a week ahead of Diwali 2022. In addition to degrading the air quality, these pollutants cause a variety of airborne illnesses like chronic asthma attacks, cardiovascular problems, pulmonary insufficiency, respiratory issues, skin allergies, and more. These can become even worse with prolonged exposure to this air.

On top of these, the requirement for around-the-clock medical responsiveness has increased with the changing times owing to sedentary lifestyles and risk of widespread infections like COVID-19. According to a recent study, about 27 per cent of Indian adults suffer from cardiovascular disease and 18% are diagnosed with diabetes, with the prevalence being much higher in urban areas as compared to rural areas. People are prone to lifestyle ailments like diabetes, thyroid issues, and hypertension as well as chronic illnesses such as heart issues, cancer etc. more now than ever before. It is also estimated that by 2025, there will be 15.7 lakh new cases of cancer in India annually. These topped up with the increasing cost of healthcare expenses, which was at an alarming rate of 14 per cent for 2021, makes it certain that in all high likelihood, we would not be able to prepare for the unforeseen medical emergencies that may lie ahead of us in the future. Therefore, having comprehensive Health Insurance can be a blessing for it will secure you and your family in case you ever experience a medical emergency, without burdening you with financial demands.

Be Smart and Choose the Right Health Insurance Plan

Choosing the right Health Insurance requires a thorough understanding of the products available in the market, its benefits, add-ons, and terms & conditions. Factors like Sum Insured, No Claim Bonus, Affordable Premiums, Capping on certain treatments, Co-payments, and Comprehensiveness of Hospital Network (where cashless medical treatment is available) are important to consider. Also, the Claim Settlement Ratio, where a company demonstrates its dependability in terms of granting claims is a crucial element in deciding your insurer. One should look for covers with the fewest exclusions and maximum benefits at an affordable price.

The ultimate goal of leading a blissful life is centered on how healthy your body is! To achieve and sustain good health, we must strive to have a healthy lifestyle and develop healthy habits. And to provide you security against the unforeseen medical exigencies of the future, a right and comprehensive coverage is essential. This festive season, you must prioritize your health and ensure a tight shield against medical emergencies to enjoy your life to the fullest.

Ajay Shah is Director & Head- Retail at Care Health Insurance

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Business News here