Gold Hallmarking Must for All Type of Gold Jewelleries from June; All You Need to Know

Gold Hallmarking Rule Change: The new month is set to begin soon, and as the month of June is set to kick off in a few days, there are going to be some rule changes in terms of financial matters. From June 1 this year, that is, from Wednesday, the rules of gold hallmarking are set to change in the country. According to a notification by the Centre, from June 1, 2022, jewellers can only sell hallmarked gold jewellery in India, irrespective of its purity. This was notified by the nodal agency Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in a notification in the beginning of April this year.

“In the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Order, 2020 (after herein referred to as the said Order), in clause 1A, the words and figures “and to 14, 18 and 22 caratages of gold jewellery and gold artefacts” shall be omitted,” the BIS had said in its notification. This means that in addition the six purity categories, jewellers have to get their gold jewellery hallmarked irrespective of their purity. From June 1, gold jewelleries of 19KT or 22KT have also be hallmarked before selling them.

This is in contradiction to the present rules, which says that gold jewelleries with puritiy categories of 14KT, 18KT, 20KT, 22KT, 23KT and 24KT have to be hallmarked. Thus, if a customer buys a gold jewellery or an artefact of 16KT, the jeweller has to first get it hallmarked from a BIS hallmarking centre, under the new gold hallmarking rule.

The new hallmarking rule change of gold will further boost the customer’s trust towards the gold jewellery or artefact they buy, as it makes sure the gold item has the same purity as mentioned in the hallmarking. The new BIS rule has also amended the list of districts where hallmarking will be mandatory from June 1 this year.

From July last year, the government has also revised the signs of purity on gold jewellery and artefacts. These include — BIS logo; Purity/Fineness grade; and the Six-digit alphanumeric code, also known as HUID. A hallmarking charge of Rs 35 per gold item will also be effective for each gold item you buy.

The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking vide Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2022 will come into force from June 01, 2022, the government has said in a separate order.

“The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover additional three caratages of gold jewellery/artefacts viz.20, 23 and 24 carats as mentioned in the Indian Standard IS 1417 and 32 new districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime wherein an AHC has been setup post implementation of the first phase of the mandatory hallmarking order,” said a press release dated April 30 this year.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS CARE app which can be downloaded from play store.

