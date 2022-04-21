Gold Price Today Drops for Fourth Straight Day; Nears Rs 52,500; Should you Invest Now?

Gold price in India dropped on Thursday, following the global cues. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price future plunged 0.13 per cent to Rs 52,560 for 10 per cent at 0925 hours on April 21. Silver price also slumped on Thursday. The precious metal future fell sharply by 0.33 per cent to Rs 68,180 for a kilogram.

In the international market, gold price eased on Thursday due to a rebound in US Treasury yields. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,951.76 per ounce, as of 0300 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent at $1,954.50. US 10-year Treasury yields inched up as investors had expected the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates to tighten inflation.

