Gold Price Today Drops Rs 4,000 from This Month's High. Buy, Sell or Hold?

Gold price in India remained flat on Monday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.06 per cent to Rs 51,417 for 10 grams at 1040 hours on March 21. However, the silver price jumped 0.21 per cent to Rs 68,020 for a kilogram.

In the international market, gold prices jumped slightly as the Ukraine crisis showed no signs of abatement. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,925.46 per ounce by 0316 GMT, however, US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent to $1,925.80, Reuters reported.

SPDR Gold Trust, holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8 per cent to 1,082.44 tonnes on Friday — a high since March 2021.

