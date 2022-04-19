Gold Price Today Drops to Rs 53,100 After Month's High in Last Session; Should you Buy?

Gold price in India dipped on Tuesday after touching the highest in more than a month during the previous session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold future tumbled 0.21 per cent to Rs 53,160 for 10 grams at 1100 hours on April 19. Silver price also dropped on Tuesday. The precious metal slumped 0.22 per cent to Rs 69,825 for a kilogram on Tuesday.

In the global market, the price of yellow metal steadied on April 19, all thanks to lower US Treasury yields. Spot gold was trading at $1,977.61 per ounce,

as of 0013 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.4 per cent to $1,979.30. The Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids for the precious metals. The bullion rose to nearly key $2,000 per ounce level during the last session. However, prices came off highs after a jump in benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields and further gains in the dollar. Moreover, interest rate hikes to cool higher prices also hurt demand for the metals and capped upside.

Gold Price Future Outlook

Commenting on the gold price outlook, Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International gold spot and COMEX futures have started flat this Tuesday morning in Asian trade. Rising dollar and strengthening bond yields will continue to keep upside capped. On the other hand, higher inflation and safe haven trade could cap downside. Today’s range of Spot LBMA gold is $1966.49-$1994.30.”

“Domestic gold futures prices could start flat this Tuesday morning, tracking a subdued start in the overseas markets. Today’s range of MCX June gold is Rs 53,105-53,550,” he added.

“The possibility of a EU embargo on Russian gas and the threat of some curbs on crude in Europe’s next sanctions package bolstered gold and crude oil. That’s adding to already elevated raw material prices, fueling demand for gold as a hedge against accelerating inflation. Buy Zone Near – Rs 53,100 for the target of Rs 53,500. Sell Zone Below – Rs 53,000 for the target of Rs 52,800,” said Ravi Singh, vice president and head of research, ShareIndia.

Silver Price Outlook

“International silver spot and COMEX futures have started flat to weaker this early Tuesday morning in Asian trade. A strong Dollar will continue to keep upside capped. Today’s range of Spot LBMA silver is $25.542-$26.172. Domestic silver prices could start flat this early Tuesday morning, tracking a subdued start in the overseas markets. Today’s range of MCX May silver is Rs 69,405-70,645,” Iyer added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.