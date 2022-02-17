Gold Price Today Hits Rs 50,000; Nearly 8-year High. Is it Going to Jump Further?

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gold Price Today, February 17, 2021: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose to 0.76 per cent to Rs 49,997 per 10 grams at 1700 hours on February 17

Anulekha Ray

Gold price in India hit Rs 50,000-mark on Thursday following the global cues. In the international market, gold price jumped to a nearly eight-month high amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose to 0.76 per cent to Rs 49,997 per 10 grams at 1700 hours on February 17. Silver price also witnessed a huge rise on Thursday. The precious metal increased 0.63 per cent to Rs 63,697 for a kilogram.

first published:February 17, 2022, 17:00 IST