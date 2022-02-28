Gold Price Today Jumps Near Rs 51,000 Amid Russia-Ukraine War; Right Time to Invest?

Gold price in India rose sharply on Monday, following the global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price increased 1.55 per cent to Rs 50,999 for 10 grams at 0905 hours on February 28. Silver price also jumped significantly on Monday. The precious metal future was 1.41 per cent up to Rs 65,820 for a kilogram on February 28.

In the international market, gold prices were set for their best monthly gains in nine months. The fresh sanctions by the United States on Russia for invading Ukraine, pushed the price of yellow metal. Spot gold price climbed 1.2 per cent to $1,909.89 per ounce by 0124 GMT while US gold futures were up by 1.1 per cent to $1,908.30.

Gold is usually considered as a hedge against inflation. The yellow metal gained about 6.3 per cent this month amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday.

