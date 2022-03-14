Gold Price Today Sees Huge Drop, Falls Below Rs 52,800; Good Times Ahead of Investors?

Gold price in India, saw a huge drop on Monday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, the gold price future tumbled by 0.24 per cent to Rs 52,750 for 10 grams at 0950 hours on March 14. The yellow metal crossed Rs 55,000-mark last week due to ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Silver price also witnessed a huge downfall on Monday. The precious metal future lost 0.42 per cent to Rs 70,072 for a kilogram on Monday. Is it right time for the investors to hold the safe-haven metal? Let’s find the answer

In the international market, gold prices fell on Monday. The sudden drop in metal prices could be attributed to the rise in US Treasury yields as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to start tightening cycle soon. Spot gold price plunged 0.7 per cent to $1,971.77 per ounce by 0303 GMT. US gold futures also plunged 0.5 per cent to $1,975.70. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose to a near one-month high. All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled this week. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at a event on Wednesday. It must be noted the gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates. On the other hand, the global shares advanced on Monday on hopes of a respite in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.