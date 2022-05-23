Gold Price Today Surges to Rs 50,977; Highest in a Week; What Should Investors Do?

Gold price in India surged to more than one-week high on Monday, following the global gold rates. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures surged to 0.29 per cent to Rs 50,977 for 10 grams at 1015 hours on May 23. Silver also jumped on Monday. The precious metal future surged 0.40 per cent to Rs 61,653 for a kilogram on May 23.

In the international market, spot gold jumped 0.3 per cent to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, highest since May 12. US gold futures also gained 0.3 per cent to $1,847.90. The US dollar on Monday witnessed its first weekly loss in nearly two months. A weaker dollar means the bullion will be more attractive for overseas

buyers. Meanwhile, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields firmed, limiting demand for zero-yield gold.

