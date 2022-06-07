ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates Hiked; See Latest Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

ICICI Bank FD Interest Rate Hike: Leading private sector lender ICICI Bank, which is the second largest private bank in India, has once again increased the rates of interest on its fixed deposits, or FDs. The ICICI FD Interest rate hike has come into effect from Tuesday, June 7. The new ICICI Bank FD interest rate comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India is conducting its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting, where it is likely to increase the repo rates further to control rising inflation in the country.

The latest ICICI Bank FD interest rates are applicable on deposits above Rs 2 crore and up to Rs 5 crore at the bank. The ICICI Bank FD interest rates have been hiked for Domestic, NRO and NRE deposits, the bank has said on its website. The senior citizen rates are only applicable for domestic FDs, the bank added in a note.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore at ICICI Bank from June 7, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.40 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.70 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.70 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.95 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.95 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

The latest ICICI Bank FD rates come days after the bank hiked the same for deposits over Rs 2 crore and under Rs 5 crore. If the RBI further increases its repo rates during the MPC meets, more such hikes are likely to be announced.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.