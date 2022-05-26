ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Again; Check Latest FD Rates Here

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: The country’s second largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank has again hiked the interest rates of its fixed deposits, days after increasing its FD rates for some tenors. The new ICICI Bank FD interest rates will come into effect from today, that is May 26. The ICICI Bank FD interest rates have been hiked for Domestic, NRO and NRE deposits, the bank said in a notification.
It is applicable on deposits above Rs 2 crore and up to Rs 5 crore at the ICICI bank. The ICICI Bank FD interest rate hike comes as a direct result of the RBI increasing its repo rates.
Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore at ICICI Bank from May 26, 2022:
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.00 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.40 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent
185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.70 per cent
290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.70 per cent
1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.95 per cent
390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.95 per cent
15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
According to the ICICI Bank website, “You can open a fixed deposit account with us through a number of channels like internet banking or mobile banking. If you prefer accessing our banking services in-person, simply visit the branch of ICICI Bank that is near to you to open your fixed deposit account.” The ICICI Bank FD rate hike comes after the RBI’s off cycle monetary policy committee meet that saw an increase in its repo rates by 40 basis points to tame inflation.
