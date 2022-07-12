ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; Check New FD Rates Here

ICICI Bank FD Interest Rate Hike: The country’s second largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank has again hiked the interest rates of its fixed deposits, the bank said on its website. The new ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates have already come into effect and are applicable on deposits above Rs 2 crore but below Rs 5 crore. The ICICI Bank FD interest rate hike comes as a result of the RBI increasing its repo rates last month.

ICICI Bank now offers interest rates between 3.10 per cent to 5.75 per cent on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore but below Rs 5 crore and with tenures between seven days and 10 years. With the latest hike, ICICI Bank FD interest rates for deposits maturing between 185 days to 270 days has been hiked by 15 basis points to 5.25 per cent, while the same has been increased from 5.35 per cent to 5.25 per cent for tenors between 271 days to less than one year.

ICICI Bank FD interest rates have been hiked by 20 basis points from 5.40 per cent to 5.60 per cent for tenures between 390 days to less than 18 months. On the other hand, for tenures between 18 months to 10 years, the ICICI Bank FD rates have been hiked by 5 basis points to 5.75 per cent.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore at ICICI Bank effective from July 11, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.10 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.10 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.75 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.75 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.75 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.35 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.35 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.60 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.