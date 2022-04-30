ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for These Tenures; Check Latest FD Rates

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Private lender ICICI bank has recently increased the interest rates on its fixed deposits of some categories. The bank has become the latest to join the growing list of its contemporaries who have increased interest rates on fixed deposits. ICICI Bank FD rates have been hiked for deposits of more than Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore, the bank has said in a recent update. The change in FD rates is applicable to tenures of more than one year, and is applicable to both general public and senior citizens.

The new ICICI Bank FD interest rates have become effective from April 28, Thursday, the lender said in its update. It has also clarified that the senior citizen rates are applicable only for domestic term deposits. Previously, ICICI Bank FD interest rate for deposits with one year tenure was 4.30 per cent, which has been increased by 5 basis points to 4.35 per cent. Similarly, interest rates for other tenures have been increased too. However, ICICI Bank FD interest rates for deposits with maturities of less than one year has been kept unchanged.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore at ICICI Bank from April 28, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.35 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.60 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 3.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.60 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.80 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 3.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.80 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.35 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 4.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.35 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.45 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.80 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 4.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.80 per cent

