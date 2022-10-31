ICICI Bank Raises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits; Check Latest Rates

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has again raised its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The latest interest rates, effective October 29, are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore. The bank has also raised its FD rates on deposits between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, effective October 31.

The move comes against the backdrop of the RBI in the past few months hiking the key interest rates in order to control inflation. On deposits below Rs 2 crore, ICICI Bank has raised interest rates by up to 50 basis points (bps) on deposits maturing in 46 days to 10 years. On deposit tenure of 7 days-10 years, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3 per cent to 6.25 per cent for the general public and 3.50 per cent to 6.95 per cent for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 5 years will receive a maximum interest rate of 6.35 per cent to the general public and 6.95 per cent for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years.

On fixed deposits between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, ICICI Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 3.75-6.50 per cent, depending upon tenure and the age group of the depositors.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective October 29, 2022):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.60 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.60 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.60 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 6.15 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.65 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 6.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 6.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.85 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.95 per cent.

