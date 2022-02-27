Looking for Credit Card With Multiple Offers and Cashback? Here are 5 All-Rounder Cards

There are several credit card options available in the market, but it is a tedious job to find the best all-rounder credit card, which provides you benefits across multiple categories.

What are all-rounder credit cards? Cards that can help in availing benefits across multiple categories like shopping, dining, entertainment, travel, and more in a single credit card are known as all-rounders. Using a card like this allows people to shop and save in multiple categories. There are several credit card options available in the market, but it is a tedious job to find the best all-rounder credit card, which provides you benefits across multiple categories. According to a Paisabazaar report, here are some options which can prove to be your perfect companions.

Axis Bank Ace Credit Card – This Axis bank card offers 5 percent cashback on all utility bill payments done via Google Pay. It also gives a 4 percent cashback on Zomato, Ola, and Swiggy, and another 2 percent flat cashback on all other spendings. Besides cashback on spending, throughout the year the cardholder gets access to 4 domestic lounges and upto 20 percent off at 400+ partner restaurants in India. Cardholders have to pay an annual fee of Rs 499 for this card.

Advertisement

Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card – The card, which comes with an annual fee of Rs. 588, offers 10 per cent discount at Grofers and Zomato. However, you can avail this discount on only five transactions in a month. Cardholders get 20 per cent off on Myntra. Another 20% while booking domestic flight tickets and 10 percent discount while booking international flight tickets (upto Rs 10,000) on Yatra, once in a quarter. In the same stride, if you are booking hotels through Yatra, the card offers 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings (upto Rs 4,000) for one transaction per quarter.

HDFC Regalia Credit Card – HDFC’s Regalia card gives its holders 4 reward points on every Rs 150 spent on every retail transaction they make. This includes insurance, education, utilities, and rent. Cardholders can redeem these points on hotel bookings, flight tickets, gifts, vouchers, products, etc. It also has a foreign currency markup fee of 2 percent. The annual fee of the HDFC Regalia Credit Card is Rs. 2,500.

HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card – The Diners Club Privilege Credit Card of the HDFC bank, which has an annual fee of Rs. 2,500, offers its users a complimentary yearly membership of Amazon Prime, Times Prime, Big Basket, Zomato Pro, etc. It also gives you exclusive discounts at leading spas, salons, gyms and wellness retreats. The foreign currency markup fee of this card is 1.99 percent. On a minimum transaction of Rs 400, it gives a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver along with other benefits in multiple categories.

SBI Card Elite – The annual fee of an SBI Card Elite is Rs. 5,000 as a welcome e-gift, it gives its users a voucher worth Rs 5,000 from Bata, Pantaloons, Yatra, Shoppers Stop, etc. It also gives complimentary Trident Privilege and Club Vistara membership. The foreign currency markup fee for the SBI Card Elite is 1.99 percent. It offers six complimentary airport lounge access internationally and two complimentary domestic lounge access, along with 5X reward points on departmental stores, dining, grocery, and other things.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.