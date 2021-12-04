Pensioners Get More Time to Submit Life Certificate. Know Details

Life Certificate Submission 2021: The central government in a recent notification announced that it has extended the last date to submit life certificate for pensioners this year. The life certificate submission deadline has now been extended to December 31, according to the notification. The government said that this was done in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant inability of senior citizens to go out often due to increased risk because of the virus. Life certificate, also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is an essential document of existence for pensioners which acts as a proof that he or she is still alive.

Usually, pensioners have to submit their life certificates by November 30 each year. This year there was no exception until the the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) in an office memorandum dated December 1 announced the extension of the deadline to submit life certificate. The DoPPW noted that a large number of central government employees who have retired have to physically visit bank branches to submit life certificate.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, it has now been decided to extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate for all age group of pensioners from 30/11/2021 onwards,” said the DoPPW in the memorandum. It clarified that during this period, all pensioners will receive their pension uninterrupted from the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs).

“Now, all Central Government pensioners may submit Life Certificate till 31st December 2021. During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted,” added the department. It also noted that the measures were put in place to ensure that there was no rush at the bank branches amid the Covid-19 situation while obtaining life certificates.

Life certificates can be submitted digitally via the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) or the app. One has to first download the Jeevan Pramaan mobile application in order to get themselves registered for the process. Here, the applicant has to submit their Aadhaar number, pension payment order, bank account number, bank name and mobile number. This portal uses the Aadhar platform for biometric authentication and the applicant has to submit their fingerprint for identification. After a successful authentication, the Jeevan Pramaan portal will send an SMS to the registered mobile number, which carries the life certificate ID. After that, the life certificate can be accessed by providing the ID.

If the process seems too difficult, pensioners can also personally visit pension disbursing banks and submit a form. Doorstep banking is also another way via which life certificates can be submitted. Pensioners can also complete the procedure through a postman or a designated official.

Additionally, the State Bank of India has launched a video calling facility for its customers in order to make the process of submission of life certificates easier. In a press statement, the bank said that with Video Life Certificate service, customers can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience. This way, they can complete the process of submitting the life certificate without having to visit the bank branch. An SBI customer, who receives pension, is eligible for this service. All he or she needs is to be present during the video call with an agent and keep his or her PAN card ready.

