PF Update: EPFO Urges Members to Add Nominees; Here Is How to Add
2-MIN READ

You can file EPF nomination from the official website of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation

The Employees Provident Fund account holder may lose access to several PF benefits if e-nomination is not filed, the EPFO has said.

Business Desk

EPFO Nominee: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is the top retirement body of the government, has been for quite a while urging its subscribers to file nomination and add a nominee to their EPF accounts. The account holder may lose access to several PF benefits if e-nomination is not filed, the EPFO has said. Members can file for a nomination on the EPFO’s website easily to get added benefits of the retirement body even if there is no deadline.

“If an EPF member wants to change existing EPF/EPS nomination then he/she can file new nomination. New EPF/EPS nomination will override previous nomination,” the EPFO said in a tweet dated May 22.

However, the EPFO has brought in a new rule whereby you have to add a profile picture in your EPF account before you apply for a new nomination or change an existing nomination. If you do not have a profile picture picture and still try to add a nominee, you will get a message saying “Unable to proceed. Please upload your profile photograph. ( Menu : View -> Profile).” You will be able to carry on with your work after you upload your picture.

How to Add EPF Nomination Digitally

The EPFO has in a recent tweet elaborated about the process on how to file EPF nomination online. “Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally,” it said.

Here is how you can file EPF nomination from the official website of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation

Step 1: Open any internet browser and enter the official EPFO website or click at epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: From the options available, tap on ‘ Service’

Step 3: A new set of options will appear, and you have to choose the one reading – ‘For Employees’

Step 4: Click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service (OCS/OTP)

Step 5: Log in with the UAN and password that you have set previously

Step 6: Under the ‘Manage Tab’ click on the option reading ‘E-nomination’

Step 7: A tab reading – ‘Provide Details’ will appear on your screen, click on ‘Save’

Step 8: Tap on the ‘Yes’ option to update the family declaration

Step 9: Click on ‘Add Family Details’ and fill in the required information like Aadhaar number, bank details, address and photo. Note that you can add more than one nominee.

Step 10: Now, click ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share. Once done, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’

Step 11: Select ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP which will appear on the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar number

first published:May 31, 2022, 16:25 IST