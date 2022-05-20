PM KISAN 11th Installment by Month-end: eKYC Mandatory to Get Money; How to Do It

PM KISAN 11th Installment: The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to credit another installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to crores of farmers across the country within the end of this month. This means that eligible farmers who are waiting eagerly to receive their four-monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 from the government will get the good news soon. According to several media reports, eligible farmers will get their PM-KISAN 11th installment on May 31, that is the last day of this month.

The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018, under the Narendra Modi government, to provide pension to such farmer families who need financial support. The scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February next year. The scheme is a totally government-backed one and is applicable to families of all farmers with landholdings. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months. So far, the government has spent over Rs 1.80 lakh crores on the PM-KISAN scheme for the welfare of the farmers.

PM-KISAN eKYC Mandatory Now

However, the government has made it mandatory to do an eKYC by te eligible farmers to continue receiving the benefits of PM KISAN. “eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM-KISAN Portal,” says a note on the website. This means that farmers who have not completed their eKYC within the due date may not receive their allowance anymore.

It must be noted in this regard that the deadline for PM-KISAN eKYC has been extended till May 31. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022,” says the PM-KISAN website. However, you should do it as soon as possible to continue receiving your allowance.

How to Complete PM-KISAN eKYC Process

Step 1: First, visit PM Kisan’s official webpage at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, click on the eKYC option available on right side of the homepage

Step 3: After you have landed on the eKYC page, enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Following this, enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Step 5: After all the necessary information is given, click on the option saying ‘Get OTP’. You will receive a one time password on the mobile number you had previously entered. Now, enter this OTP in the specified box

Your eKYC process will be completed after this.

PM-KISAN Eligibility Criteria

Any government scheme has a certain eligibility criteria, based on which benefits are released. For PM Kisan scheme, mall and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme. Other than this, now you need to do a PM-KISAN eKYC to get the benefits of the scheme.

