PM Kisan: Can't Find Name on PM Kisan Beneficiary List? What you Should do Now

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: If you are registered for the PM Kisan scheme, this news might be of importance to you. The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to release the 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi soon. Under this, all eligible and registered farmer families get benefits of Rs 6,000 each annually. For this, the government releases the beneficiary list each time an installment is due. However, if your name is not on that beneficiary list despite filling in all documents and being eligible, you can raise a complaint with the government directly.

How to Add Name on PM Kisan Beneficiary List

There are many ways to add your name on the PM Kisan beneficiary list in case your name is not there in spite of submitting all required documents. For one, you can add your name by dialling the government’s helpline number 155261. Alternatively, you can also contact the required authorities on the phone number 011-24300606 to register yourself. Your problem is likely to be solved if you dial any of the two given numbers.

If the numbers do not work, you can also register a complaint on the official website of PM Kisan. Moreover, you can visit your zonal office and contact the officer there to include your name in the beneficiary list in case it is missed out.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Farmer families who benefit from the PM Kisan scheme must note that beneficiary list would be put on view at the Panchayats for them to see. This is to ensure better transparency of information. This apart, the states and Union Territories who are part of the scheme would be responsible to notify the the sanction of benefit to the farmer families through an official system generated SMS. Farmers, who are part of the PM Kisan scheme, can also check the beneficiary status through the Farmers Corner in the government’s official PM Kisan portal.

Here is how you can check your name on the website:

Step 1: Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, there is a tab called ‘Beneficiary Status’. Click on that

Step 4: Alternatively, you can also directly go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

Step 5: After you land on the required page, enter any one of the details — Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

Step 6: After filling in the details, click on the Get Data option. You will then be able to see the beneficiary status.

Every farmer family, who comes under the ambit of PM Kisan, is eligible to get Rs 6,000 per year from the government, in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. This is done over a period of three quarterly installments throughout the year. All landholding farmer families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the PM Kisan scheme. However, institutional landholders and those who pay income taxes are not eligible under the plan.

The PM Kisan scheme is one of the many government-backed pension plans started by the Narendra Modi government. The Centre has so far spent Rs 43,000 crore for the PM KISAN scheme in financial year 2022 to help out farmer families, according to reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.