Rupee Breaches 78 per US Dollar for First Time, Hits New Lifetime Low Today; 5 Points

The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low on Monday as it had breached the 78-mark against the US dollar for the first time. The local currency began the day 30 paise lower at 78.14 per US dollar on Monday against the close of 77.84 on Friday. The elevated global crude oil prices, strengthening dollar and a continuous outflow of foreign funds from the local market, have kept the domestic currency under pressure for the last few sessions. The rupee lost 21 paise against the greenback last week.

Analysts pointed out multiple factors behind rupee falling to a lifetime low.

1)US consumer price index jumped a whopping 8.6 per cent in May. It was the biggest surge in US inflation date since December 1981. The soaring inflation numbers pushed the US 10-year yield. The benchmark US 10-year yield touched 3.2 per cent on Monday, having gained nearly 12 basis points on Friday after US inflation beat expectations.

2)The dollar index posted solid gains last week, on the back hot inflation data and strong US 10-year-yield. The greenback crossed 104-mark again and closed at 104.235 with an increase of 0.99 per cent on Friday. The USD-INR 28 June futures contract also settled on a positive note at 77.97 with a gain of 0.13 per cent. The rising dollar index dragged the local currency down on Monday.

