SBI WhatsApp Banking Service Launched: How to Check Account Balance, Get Mini Statement

SBI WhatsApp Banking: In a move to make banking easier for its customers, India’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India or SBI has launched its WhatsApp Banking services, it said in a Twitter post. SBI customers can avail certain banking services from the lender using WhatsApp, which may come in handy for many as they do not have to download the app or go to the ATM anymore. This comes days after SBI chairman Dinesh Khara had revealed plans of the bank going the WhatsApp way.

“Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go,” SBI said in a tweet dated July 19.

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 19, 2022

SBI WhatsApp Banking services will be available to customers when they send a message saying ‘Hi’ on the number +919022690226, the bank said in the tweet. During a press meet o July 1, Khara had announced that SBI would launch its WhatsApp Banking services for customers soon but did not provide any details on to what services will be available. However, we now know after the launch that what services the customers can avail.

Here is How to Avail SBI WhatsApp Banking Services

Step 1: If you have not registered your account, you need to provide your consent first to get SBI banking services on WhatsApp with the number provided by the bank. An unregistered customer will receive the following message: You are not registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services. To register and provide your consent for using these services, kindly send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to 917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank. You can view the detailed T&C for these services on bank.sbi

Step 2: Once you have registered, type ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp saying “Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services.”

Step 3: Once you have sent your message, you will receive this reply:

Dear Customer,

Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services!

Please choose from any of the options below.

1. Account Balance

2. Mini Statement

3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking

You may also type your query to get started.

Step 4: Choose from options 1 or 2 to check your account balance or get a mini statement of your last five transactions. You can also choose Option 3 if you want to de-register from SBI WhatsApp Banking.

Step 5: Your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.

State Bank of India also offers WhatsApp-based services to its credit card holders through the platform under the name of SBI Card WhatsApp connect. Through this, SBI credit card customers can check their account summary, reward points, outstanding balance, make card payments and more.

