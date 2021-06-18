SBI Advises Customers To Remain Alert, Not To Share Sensitive Details Online

Amidst the rising incidents of online banking fraud, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday advised its customers to remain alert of fraudsters. The bank shared precautionary measures and tips for its customers to have a safe and secure banking experience.

The bank asked the customers not to share any sensitive details of their bank account. It also asked them not to download any app from an unknown source as it could be a possible threat to the personal and financial data of the customer.

Emphasising its commitment to safeguarding the interest of the customers, SBI shared a list of do’s and don’ts for the customers as its initiative for safe banking.

We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.#StaySafe #StaySecure #BeAlert #CyberSecurity #CyberSafety #SBIAapkeSaath pic.twitter.com/eqGtgZ9UOv— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 18, 2021

This is the second time this month the SBI has shared security tips for its customers. On June 10, the bank had shared tips in two tweets. In the first, it advised customers to download apps only from verified sources.

Your Safety is our Priority!Here’s a quick security tip that could save you from losing personal/financial data! Download apps only from verified sources. Do not download any app on the advice of unknown persons. Stay Alert! #StaySafe!#CyberSafety #StayAlert #OnlineScam pic.twitter.com/o4o6KeCVJs — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 10, 2021

In the second tweet, SBI advised customers to avoid regular cash payments amid COVID-19 pandemic and requested them to switch to NFC-enabled debit or credit cards for physical payment.

During the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a large number of UPI-based app frauds were reported by various banks and other law enforcement agencies. Many bank customers complained about getting fraud calls from unknown people claiming to be bank officials who lured them with huge cash back offers.

Even after following all the tips and taking precautions advised by banks, if any fraud happens to you, then you must register a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the local police immediately. You should also reach out to the bank and inform them so that the best possible solution could be reached as soon as possible.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was set up to address the issue of cybercrime in the country. Anyone who has been at the receiving end of cyber-crime of financial or any other nature can log on to https://cybercrime.gov.in/ and register their complaint.

