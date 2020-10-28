SBI Announces Massive Open Online Courses to Develop Skill Sets of Career-oriented Individuals

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will offer Massive Open Online Courses aimed to develop skill sets of individuals.

According to a report published in Zee news, the SBI has entered into a partnership with global non-profit education platform edX and as part of the association, the country's largest lender will be offering its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the edX platform from November 2020 onwards.

The report adds that initially SBI will offer three courses, Unleashing Creativity at the Workplace, Relationship Marketing Strategy for Financial Services, and Conflict Resolution. The duration of each course wil be between four to six weeks and applicants will be expected to spend two to three hours per week on a course. There are no specific academic qualifications needed to apply for the courses.

As per the edX website, training in the State Bank "is a proactive, planned, continuous and an integral part of organizational development." SBI has six Domain Specific Training Institutes to provide specialised training in the areas of Leadership, Management & Banking Research, Risk, Forex & Credit, Consumer Markets & Retail Products, Rural Markets & Financial Inclusion, IT Innovation & Technology Products and On-boarding, Orientation and Leadership Development programs of new entrants.

The courses on offer are tailored for career-oriented individuals and organisations in BFSI sector for professional development.

Speaking about the partnership, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, said that MOOCs are fast gaining popularity among students and professionals and offer opportunity for anytime, anywhere learning.

Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX went on to add, "SBI has been using edX for Business as part of their workforce development initiatives, which has been very successful with employees since first implemented. We're thrilled to expand our work together and welcome them as our first corporate partner from India on edX, with the launch of their first courses in strategy, creativity and marketing that are relevant for professionals and organisations everywhere."