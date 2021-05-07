SBI App, UPI and Net Banking Services to be Unavailable Today. Know Details

State Bank of India (SBI) said that its digital services will be affected from Friday night due to maintenance. The customers of India’s largest lender will not be able to use internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services during this time. “We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter on Thursday.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," the lender mentioned.

On April 1, State Bank of India’s digital banking platforms, including YONO, YONO lite, internet banking, UPI were affected due to maintenance.

With over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country, SBI is the largest lender in India. It had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users as on December 31. SBI YONO has over 34.5 million registered users. YONO witnesses 9 million logins per day, the lender earlier mentioned.

SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

SBI has recently reduced its home loan interest rates to 6.70% for loans up to Rs 30 lakh. For home loans above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, the interest rate has been fixed at 6.95%. The big-ticket loans above Rs 75 lacs would get home loans at 7.05%, the bank said.

Customers applying for loans via YONO app will get an additional interest concession of 5 bps. A special 5 bps concession will also be available for women borrowers, the bank said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here