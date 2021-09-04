SBI App, YONO, Net Banking, UPI Services to be Unavailable Today. Details Here

The State Bank of India released an important update for its customers who are accessing internet banking services including YONO Lite and UPI. On Friday, September 3, SBI informed its customers that the digital service will remain affected for a few hours on September 4 and 5. This is because of some maintenance work, which is slated to be carried out on the mentioned dates.

Taking to Twitter, the SBI stated that the internet banking services — Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI — will remain unavailable from 10:35 pm on September 4 to 01:35 am on September 5, owing to the maintenance work. However, the bank further added that the downtime is expected to last for 180 minutes. It further requested the customers to bear with them as the bank strives to provide a better banking experience.

The tweet made by SBI read, “The SBI internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will remain unavailable between 22:35 hours on 4 September and 01:35 hours on 5 September 2021 due to maintenance work. The bank announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the downtime is expected to last 180 minutes.”

However, several Twitter users pointed out that the Yono app was not functioning for the last few days. Calling it the “worst bank of India” and its services “poor,” some stated that they have had bad experiences with the bank. SBI was quick to react as it not only apologised but also asked the users to elaborate their concerns so that the bank can help them out.

Along with giving their customers a satisfying experience, the government bank keeps creating awareness among its customers for the prevailing frauds in the market. Recently, the bank had added a new and enhanced security feature known as ‘SIM Binding’ in Yono and Yono Lite which aims to safeguard the interest of its customers

The latest version of these platforms is expected to protect the SBI customers from various digital frauds. It is learned that with the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices, which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the SBI bank.

