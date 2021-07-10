SBI App, YONO, Net Banking, UPI Services to be Unavailable Today; Details Here

State Bank of India (SBI) put out a Tweet notifying account-holders that the bank’s services will be unavailable for a few hours today. The temporary unavailability was attributed to maintenance activities. In the tweet posted on the official SBI Twitter handle, it informed that the services will be inaccessible on July 10 to July 11 for approximately 90 minutes due to maintenance. During this downed period, the services listed as inaccessible are Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite as well as UPI services.

The Tweet read, “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.” The notice issued by SBI stated as follows: “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 10.07.2021 and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking/ YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”

Though users will not be able to access these facilities for the above stated 90-minute period, the time slots are kept in such a way that it doesn’t take place during the peak banking hours, so as to inconvenience customers as little as possible. A similar instance occurred on May 22 and May 23, 2021, where the Internet Banking, YONO and YONO Lite services were taken offline for similar maintenance service activities. However, the difference here was the RBI was undertaking upgradation of the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems. This upgrade took place on May 22, Saturday after the bank’s business hours and closing. It again took place on May 23, Sunday between 00:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs.

The tweet that was issued on their official Twitter handle read, “RBI will be undertaking upgradation of its NEFT systems after the close of business on 22 May, 2021. NEFT services on internet banking, YONO and YONO Lite will not be available between 00:01 am and 14:00 pm on Sunday, 23 May, 2021. RTGS services will be available as usual.”

SBI has one of the largest banking networks in the country, with over 22,000 branches and 57,899 ATMs. The bank had 85 million Net Banking customers and 19 million mobile banking clients as of December 2020. In that same period, the bank had a total of 135 million UPI users on its platform. Going forward, it would serve customers of the bank well to note and plan their banking business accordingly.

