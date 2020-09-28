SBI Asks Account Holders to be Vigilant against Cyber Criminals on WhatsApp Calls and Messages

State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its account holders to be vigilant against unknown WhatsApp calls and messages asking them about their bank details. Hinting about a possible scam, the country's top lender in a tweet said that customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp.

"Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant," the bank tweeted.

With an increase in online and digital banking, online frauds have risen in the past few months.

SBI also highlighted some of the ways by which the cyber criminals are trying to get vital information from account holders and dupe them. The bank said that fake WhatsApp calls and messages inform customers about winning the lottery and asking them to contact an SBI number.

Also, it asked its customers to be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account specific information through Email/ SMS/ Call/ WhatsApp Calls. The bank said that there is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers underway and customers should stay safe and think before they fall into any such traps.

SBI said that the cyber criminals are waiting for just one mistake to dupe the customers. "Please do not trust such fake callers of forwarded messages," the bank said.

It also urged its customers to share the message with people to save them from any such frauds.

As per the guidelines by SBI, if a fraud takes place due to bank's fault then the customer will get full compensation. However, in case the loss is due to the customer's negligence, then they will not be liable and will not be authorised to give the refund.

The bank in its website has also stated that it never ask for your user id/ password/ pin number through phone call/ SMSes/ e-mails. Any such activity could be an attempt to withdraw money from your account and hence customers should be cautious and never share these details with anyone. If any customer comes across any such instances, they should inform the bank through e-mail at epg.cms@sbi.co.in.

It is not the first time that SBI has warned customer about such frauds. Last week, SBI apprised its customers about a possible scam in which some fraudsters are sending emails that look similar to SBI's official email.

What to know: Fraudsters are sending emails that appear to be from #SBI. What to do: Report such scam emails to SBI. Our Internet Banking link is available on the official website. Think Before You Click.

“Our customers are receiving fake alert e-mails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI. Kindly refrain from clicking on such e-mails. We never ever send such mails," the bank tweeted.