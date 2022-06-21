SBI ATM Rules: How Many Free Cash Withdrawals Allowed in a Month? Know Limit, Charges

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers five free transactions for customers maintaining a monthly balance of up to Rs 1 lakh at its ATMs in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The free transactions are capped at three at other bank ATMs.

SBI charges Rs 5-20 for transactions beyond the free limit, depending upon the type of transaction and the ATM. SBI charges Rs 10 to withdraw money from the bank’s ATM beyond the free limit, while it levies Rs 20 for financial transactions from other ATM beyond the free limit. For non-financial transactions like checking account balance, customers are charged Rs 5 at SBI ATM and Rs 8 at other bank ATMs .

Those who maintain a monthly balance of over Rs 1 lakh are offered unlimited free transactions at SBI and other bank ATMs. For international transactions at ATM, the bank charges Rs 100 apart from 3.5 per cent of the transaction amount. International transactions made through point of sale are charged at 3 per cent of the transaction amount.

If one has an insufficient balance in the account and a transaction is declined due to that, SBI charges Rs 20.

SBI recently raised its interest rates on both loans and deposits. It hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 20 basis points. The rates came into effect from June 14. The new SBI FD interest rates are applicable to deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The maximum interest rate will be enjoyed by depositors who have or will open an FD account in the 211 days to less than a year tenure. There is an increase of 20 bps on these tenures, which has consequently made the interest rates on these deposits 4.60 per cent as against the rate of 4.40 per cent earlier, as per the bank’s website. For tenures of one year to less than two years, the rates have been hiked from 5.10 per cent to 5.30 per cent, which is also an increase of 20 basis points. SBI FD rates for deposits maturing between two years and less than three years have been hiked by 15 basis points from 5.20 per cent to 5.35 per cent, the bank said.

The revised interest rates will now apply to new deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits, the SBI said. NRO term deposit interest rates will be matched with domestic term deposit interest rates. The interest rate payable to SBI Staff and SBI pensioners will be 1 per cent above the applicable rate. The rate applicable to all Senior Citizens and SBI Pensioners of age 60 years and above will be 0.50 per cent above the rate payable for all tenors to resident Indian senior citizens.

