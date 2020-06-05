SBI, Bharti Infratel, Power Grid Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Sensex on Thursday closed 129 points lower due to the losses in banking stocks amidst weak cues from the global market. After hitting an intraday high of 34,310.14, it touched a low of 33,711.24. On the other hand, NSE Nifty clocked at 10,029.10. It slipped 32.46 points at the end of the day. Though the index went up to 10,123.85 but towards the end it touched a low of 9,944.25.

In Sensex, Asian Paints, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank laggard. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the gainers. As we gear up for the market to open, here are the key stocks to look for today one should look at:

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI), HFCL, Larsen & Toubro (LT), Exide Industries, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Gas among 32 companies who will be releasing the earnings for the march quarter.

RITES: The company announced on Thursday its subsidiary unit Railway Energy Management Company Ltd. (REMCL) has managed to bag an order from the Indian Railways. Under the directive, REMCL will have to handle the power supply that will come from 3GW solar pants. These plants will be installed on vacant lands that come under Indian Railways.

Bharti Infratel: On Thursday, in its regulatory filing, Bharti Infratel announced that its board has finally decided to take a call on the merger with Indus Tower. The meeting is scheduled for June 11.

Power Grid: Power Grid, the state-run transmission utility, on Thursday relieved that the Department of Telecommunications has asked the company to pay a sum of Rs 13,613.66 crore as licence fee for 2006-07 to 2009-10. Stating the same in its regulatory filing, the company said, “Department of Telecommunication vide its revised Assessment order dated May 22, 2020 in respect of NLD (National Long Distance) licence for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked POWERGRID to pay Rs 13,613.66 crore on account of License Fee for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10, interest, penalty and interest on penalty," a regulatory filing by the company said.