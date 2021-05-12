SBI Branch Change: Customers Do Not Need to Visit Bank Anymore. How to Do it Online

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently announced that customers can transfer their accounts from one branch to another online without visiting the bank. The account holders can use YONO SBI, YONO Lite apps and through Online SBI services to transfer of the account.

“If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back. Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe," SBI tweeted on May 7.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, India’s largest public sector bank have rolled out several contactless services. The aim is to maintain social distancing and prioritize digital services.

SBI customers must have a registered mobile phone number to transfer their account from one branch to another.

Here’s how to transfer account Via YONO SBI App

1) Login to the SBI YONO app on your mobile phone.

2) Click on ‘Services’ option.

3) Go to ‘Transfer of Saving Account’ option.

4) Then, select your savings account. You have to provide the new branch code, where you wish to transfer your account. Then, click on ‘Get Branch’ name and you will be able to see the new branch’s name.

5) If you want to transfer you account to that branch, then click on ‘Submit’.

6) It must be noted that you need to review all the details before the final submission of your request.

How to Transfer Account Using SBI Website

1) Log in to www.onlinesbi.com using your username and password and go to ‘Personal Banking’ tab

2) Then, click on ‘e-services’ option

3) Select ‘Transfer of Savings Account’ option. You can view your account details like the number and branch name.

4) Select the account you wish to transfer and you have to provide the code of the new branch where you wish to transfer the account.

5) Once you put the branch code, you will get the branch name. You need to select the branch name and submit the request.

6) You need to verify the account transfer details using the existing and new branch codes.

7) Click on the ‘Confirm’ button and then a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

8) Enter the OTP and click on ‘Confirm’ to register your request.

SBI has also said that account holders do not need to visit branches to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. Customers can submit proof of address and identity to their bank branch via email or courier.

