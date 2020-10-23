SBI Card Launches Contactless Multi-purpose Card in Partnership with Delhi Metro

SBI Card on Friday launched a contactless multi-purpose card in partnership with Delhi Metro that can function as a credit card as well as a metro smart card. The unique combo credit card 'Delhi Metro SBI Card' is thoughtfully designed for regular commuters on the Delhi Metro, SBI Card said in a release.

The Delhi Metro SBI Card is a multi-purpose card which functions as a credit card as well as a metro smart card, offering the convenience and safety associated with both in one card, the pure-play credit card company said. Customers can apply for the combo card through the sales team present at metro stations as well as online through e-apply platform on SBI Card website at an annual fee of Rs 499, SBI Card said.

The card offers benefits such as 2,000 bonus reward points and Rs 50 cashback on first auto top-up transaction, 10 per cent discount on metro travel, and top-up of card for Rs 200 at an auto top-up thresh hold of Rs 100 as well as reward points on various purchases. An auto reload feature on the card, wherein the card will be automatically topped up when the balance falls below a certain threshold, ensures an enhanced customer experience, the company said.

This feature will further contribute to a seamless commute as cardholders will be able to recharge their metro cards without queuing up in times of social distancing. Customers can also avail benefit of 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver at all petrol pumps, reversal of annual fee on spends of Rs 1 lakh and complimentary lost card insurance cover of Rs 50,000.

"DMRC has a vast reach and can be called the travelling sustenance of Delhi. Through this partnership we are offering an unparalleled value proposition and aim to bring an enhanced daily commute experience to millions of metro commuters," SBI Card CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari said. DMRC MD Mangu Singh said, "This initiative is in line with the DMRC's commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters at a time when social distancing has become a way of life. We believe that this Delhi Metro SBI Card can serve as an essential instrument in facilitating a safer Metro commute in these pandemic times." .