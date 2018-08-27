GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SBI Changes Names, IFSC Codes of Nearly 1,300 Branches Post Merger With Associates

The merger of six associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with State Bank of India (SBI) came to effect from April 1, 2017 resulting into increase in size and valuation of the bank.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SBI Changes Names, IFSC Codes of Nearly 1,300 Branches Post Merger With Associates
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: As part of rationalisation post merger of six associate banks with itself, the country's largest lender SBI has changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 branches across the country.

Accordingly, the lender has published a list of new branch codes as well as the IFSC codes of these branches.

The merger of six associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with State Bank of India (SBI) came to effect from April 1, 2017 resulting into increase in size and valuation of the bank.

A total of 1,295 branches have been changed across the country as per the SBI list enlisting the old and new IFSC codes after rationalisation/merger with associate banks and BMB, as per the list on its website.

SBI ranks at 53 position among the top banks globally in terms of assets. As on June 30, 2018 the total assets of the bank stood at Rs 33.45 lakh crore.

SBI, the largest bank in India in terms of deposits, advances, customer acquisition and banking outlets, had 22,428 branches across the country by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Its market share in terms of deposits stands at 22.84 per cent and in respect of advances at 19.92 per cent.

The merger of associates and BMB had helped SBI reduce 1,805 branches and rationalise 244 administrative offices.

As a result of merger, SBI witnessed addition of around 71,000 new employees to its earlier work force of around 2 lakh.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,694.11 +442.31 ( +1.16%)

Nifty 50

11,691.95 +134.85 ( +1.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.75 +2.95
SBI 308.00 +7.55 +2.51
Reliance 1,291.50 +14.00 +1.10
HDFC Bank 2,080.45 +10.60 +0.51
Axis Bank 650.20 +10.30 +1.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Orient Refract 269.10 +35.35 +15.12
HDFC AMC 1,932.90 +42.05 +2.22
Havells India 721.35 +21.25 +3.04
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.80 +2.97
SBI 308.25 +7.95 +2.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 230.25 +8.15 +3.67
Power Grid Corp 197.80 +6.85 +3.59
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.75 +2.95
Bharti Airtel 379.15 +10.20 +2.76
Tech Mahindra 737.95 +19.40 +2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 197.80 +6.95 +3.64
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.80 +2.97
Bharti Airtel 383.00 +14.50 +3.93
SBI 308.25 +7.95 +2.65
Infosys 1,414.90 +34.95 +2.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 621.80 -8.00 -1.27
Bajaj Finserv 7,030.15 -20.50 -0.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,443.10 -4.35 -0.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 621.80 -7.85 -1.25
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 7
    gold
  • 12
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 39
Loading...