English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SBI Changes Names, IFSC Codes of Nearly 1,300 Branches Post Merger With Associates
The merger of six associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with State Bank of India (SBI) came to effect from April 1, 2017 resulting into increase in size and valuation of the bank.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: As part of rationalisation post merger of six associate banks with itself, the country's largest lender SBI has changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 branches across the country.
Accordingly, the lender has published a list of new branch codes as well as the IFSC codes of these branches.
The merger of six associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with State Bank of India (SBI) came to effect from April 1, 2017 resulting into increase in size and valuation of the bank.
A total of 1,295 branches have been changed across the country as per the SBI list enlisting the old and new IFSC codes after rationalisation/merger with associate banks and BMB, as per the list on its website.
SBI ranks at 53 position among the top banks globally in terms of assets. As on June 30, 2018 the total assets of the bank stood at Rs 33.45 lakh crore.
SBI, the largest bank in India in terms of deposits, advances, customer acquisition and banking outlets, had 22,428 branches across the country by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Its market share in terms of deposits stands at 22.84 per cent and in respect of advances at 19.92 per cent.
The merger of associates and BMB had helped SBI reduce 1,805 branches and rationalise 244 administrative offices.
As a result of merger, SBI witnessed addition of around 71,000 new employees to its earlier work force of around 2 lakh.
Also Watch
Accordingly, the lender has published a list of new branch codes as well as the IFSC codes of these branches.
The merger of six associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with State Bank of India (SBI) came to effect from April 1, 2017 resulting into increase in size and valuation of the bank.
A total of 1,295 branches have been changed across the country as per the SBI list enlisting the old and new IFSC codes after rationalisation/merger with associate banks and BMB, as per the list on its website.
SBI ranks at 53 position among the top banks globally in terms of assets. As on June 30, 2018 the total assets of the bank stood at Rs 33.45 lakh crore.
SBI, the largest bank in India in terms of deposits, advances, customer acquisition and banking outlets, had 22,428 branches across the country by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Its market share in terms of deposits stands at 22.84 per cent and in respect of advances at 19.92 per cent.
The merger of associates and BMB had helped SBI reduce 1,805 branches and rationalise 244 administrative offices.
As a result of merger, SBI witnessed addition of around 71,000 new employees to its earlier work force of around 2 lakh.
Also Watch
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.75
|+2.95
|SBI
|308.00
|+7.55
|+2.51
|Reliance
|1,291.50
|+14.00
|+1.10
|HDFC Bank
|2,080.45
|+10.60
|+0.51
|Axis Bank
|650.20
|+10.30
|+1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Orient Refract
|269.10
|+35.35
|+15.12
|HDFC AMC
|1,932.90
|+42.05
|+2.22
|Havells India
|721.35
|+21.25
|+3.04
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.80
|+2.97
|SBI
|308.25
|+7.95
|+2.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|230.25
|+8.15
|+3.67
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|+6.85
|+3.59
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.75
|+2.95
|Bharti Airtel
|379.15
|+10.20
|+2.76
|Tech Mahindra
|737.95
|+19.40
|+2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|+6.95
|+3.64
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.80
|+2.97
|Bharti Airtel
|383.00
|+14.50
|+3.93
|SBI
|308.25
|+7.95
|+2.65
|Infosys
|1,414.90
|+34.95
|+2.53
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|621.80
|-8.00
|-1.27
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,030.15
|-20.50
|-0.29
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,443.10
|-4.35
|-0.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|621.80
|-7.85
|-1.25
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Out on Date in LA for First Time Since Engagement; See Pictures
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Headline Opening Night at US Open
- Sui Dhaaga First Song Chaav Laaga Captures Mamta and Mauji's Struggles to Make It Big
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...