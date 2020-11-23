SBI Circle Based Officer 2020 Admit Card Released, Download at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Circle Based Officers. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card from the official website https://www.sbi.co.in/.

The SBI CBO exam will be conducted on Saturday, November 28, and the selection will be based on shortlisting followed by an interview.

A merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained in the interview. The merit list will be drawn state wise and category wise. On joining, the candidates will have a designation of 'Circle Based Officers' and will be on probation for a period of 6 months.

Here is the direct link to download the SBI Admit Card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbodnov20/cloea_nov20/login.php?appid=2948b546fd0526ab1da23ffe0feb5a59

Here's how to download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Exam Call Letter’, under RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20) under latest announcement tab

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to a new window where they need to enter their registration number/roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Once done, candidates have to click on the login button and download the SBI CBO call letter

The SBI CBO exam will be of 250 marks and will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Various subjects included in the exam are Data Analysis and Interpretation, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Letter Writing, Essay and a section on a number of areas including general, economy, banking awareness etc. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

A total of 3,850 candidates will be hired through the exam. Selected candidates will be hired in the scale of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. The number of candidates shortlisted for the interview will be three times the number of vacancies.