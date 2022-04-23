SBI Customers ALERT! Bank Asks Not to Take Calls From These Numbers; Know Why

SBI Scam: The State Bank of India or SBI has warned its customers regarding an apparent phishing scam that has been making round across the country. Through various modes including tweets, SMSes and emails, the country’s largest public sector bank has alerted its customers about an SBI phishing scam, that uses the bank’s name to dupe people of money. The bank has listed two numbers, and asked its account holders not to take calls from those numbers if they receive one.

SBI Scam: What Did SBI Say?

The SBI has asked its customers not to take calls from the numbers +91-8294710946 and +91-7362951973, as these appear to be from scammers. The numbers were initially flagged by CID Assam, who in a tweet said, “SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link.”

The bank confirmed this later. SBI retweeted this tweet saying, “Do not engage with these numbers, & don’t click on #phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI.”

Do not engage with these numbers, & don’t click on #phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI. #BeAlert & #SafeWithSBI https://t.co/47tG8l03aH — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 20, 2022

The public sector lender has also been replying to tweets flagged by customers on the SBI scam. Replying to one of these tweets, SBI said, “We appreciate your alertness and thanks for informing this to us. Our IT Security team will initiate appropriate action on it. Further, we advise all our customers not to respond to emails/ SMS/ calls/embedded links asking them to share their personal or banking details like user ID/ Password/ Debit Card number/ PIN/ CVV/ OTP etc. Bank never ask these information. Customers may report such Phishing/ Smishing/Vishing attempt through email to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or contact on helpline number 1930 for taking action They may also contact local Law enforcement agency to report these incidents.”

Reserve Bank’s Warning

The Reserve Bank of India, in order to effectively tackle frauds, has published an awareness booklet where it has highlighted how fraudsters and scammers work and how to be protected against them.

“Fraudsters circulate fake messages in instant messaging apps / SMS / social media platforms on attractive loans and use the logo of any known NBFC as profile picture in the mobile number shared by them to induce credibility,” said the RBI. The scammers then call random people and share fake sanction letters, copies of fake cheques, etc., and demand various charges. Once the borrowers pay these charges, the fraudsters abscond with the money.

The RBI has suggested various precautions against these scammers, asking customers not to believe suspicious people or click any link sent via SMS or emails. The recent SBI scam is one of the many such incidents customers have faced.

