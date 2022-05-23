SBI Customers Alert! Do not Reply to this 'Fake' Message, Says Govt; Details Here

SBI Fake SMS: The media wing of the central government, Press Information Bureau, or PIB has alerted customers of the State Bank of India of a fake SMS in circulation, claiming that their accounts have been blocked. It has asked SBI account holders not to respond to such emails or SMS that might ask them to share personal data or banking details so that fraudulent activities can be prevented.

“A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE.” In response to battle this fraudulent activity PIB has said in a recent tweet that, “Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.”

A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck ▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. ▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/Y8sVlk95wH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 18, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India has also warned against fake SMS and emails continuously. “If someone has fraudulently withdrawn money from your bank account, notify your bank immediately,” the RBI advises.

The central bank had in March also released an awareness booklet whereby it had mentioned how fraudsters carry on with their business and what customers should do to prevent them. “Never open / respond to emails from unknown sources containing suspicious attachment or phishing links,” it had said in one of the points.

SBI Alerts Customers on Fake SMS/ Emails

“Beware of fake customer care numbers listed on search engines. Always visit the official website of SBI for correct contact details,” the SBI Infosec Team had said in an SMS to customers on Saturday.

The public sector bank had last month also notified customers on fake messages from SBI. “Such SMS can lead to a fraud, and you can lose your savings. Embedded links should not be clicked. When you receive an SMS, look for the correct SBI short code. Stay vigilant and #SafeWithSBI,” it said in a tweet.

“SBI never sends email for getting customer information. Please report immediately if you receive any e-mail purported to be originated by SBI to gather your Username or Password or any other personal information. This may be a phishing mail.”

“State Bank or any of its representatives will never send you an email/SMS or call you on the phone asking for your personal information, password, or one-time SMS (high security) password.” Any such e-mail, SMS, or phone call is an effort to use your Internet Banking account to withdraw money fraudulently. Never reply to such an email, text message, or phone call. Please submit your report right away. If you receive such an email, SMS, or phone call, please contact phishing@sbi.co.in. If you have mistakenly divulged your credentials, change your passwords right away,” mentions the SBI website.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.