SBI Customers ALERT! Received Message to Update PAN Details? Govt Says it is Fake

SBI Fake Message Alert: The government has yet again busted a fake message that is circulating on mobile phone. Several bank customers, especially those who have a bank account at the State Bank of India, are receiving a message from the lender allegedly asking them to update their permanent account number (PAN) in order to activate their SBI Yono account again. However, the government has said that this message is fake, and if you have received the same, it is for the best to ignore it.

The Centre’s fact checking wing, PIB Fact Check, has alerted SBI customers about the fake message and asked them not to respond to it or share any personal or banking details.

“A Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/ SMS asking to share your personal or banking details,” said PIB Fact Check in a tweet dated August 27, Saturday.

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details ▶️Report at👇 ✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in 📞1930 pic.twitter.com/GiehqSrLcg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 27, 2022

“SBI never asks for personal details through messages,” added the fact checking arm in an image accompanied with the tweet.

What is the SBI Fake Message Customers are Receiving?

Many customers are receiving a fake message that says, “Dear Customer your SBI YONO Account Closed Today Contact now And Update your PAN NUMBER in the following link”. The message is then accompanied with a suspicious link and it also contains the sender’s name.

SBI Fake Message: What Should Customers do When They Receive the Message?

PIB Fact Check has also asked customers to report such messages on the SBI’s email id and toll free numbers. Customers can report the matter by writing an email to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or call at the given number 1930.

As per official RBI data, “ATM/Debit Cards, Credit Cards and Internet Banking Fraud” resulted in a fraud of Rs 179 crore in FY 2021-22, while in the previous financial year customers lost Rs 216 crore to such frauds.

Customers should know that the banks never ask for personal details on messages and over calls. SBI, too, has warned customers against bank frauds on its website. “Beware of cyber frauds! Do not share your CARD/PIN/OTP/CVV with anyone. Do not click on unknown links received on mobile/email”, as per the SBI website.

